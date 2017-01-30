Zimbabwe: Police Chief Chihuri Admits...

Zimbabwe: Police Chief Chihuri Admits Cops Are Corrupt

1 hr ago

Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri yesterday said some of his officers mounting roadblocks are corrupt and a number has been dismissed from the force, but blamed motorists for offering bribes instead of paying fines. He said it was a misconception that the police kept money properly raised from roadblocks, which they deposit into a bank account administered by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Chicago, IL

