Zimbabwe pastor in court over Mugabe ...

Zimbabwe pastor in court over Mugabe death prophecy

Wednesday Read more: Reuters

A Zimbabwean activist pastor appeared in court on Wednesday after police arrested him for predicting that President Robert Mugabe would die in October this year. Patrick Mugadza, a preacher in the tourist resort town of Victoria Falls, told journalists last week that he had received a prophecy from God that Mugabe would die on Oct. 17. Mugadza was arrested on Monday after appearing at the magistrate court on a separate charge of abusing the national flag.

Chicago, IL

