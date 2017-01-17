Zimbabwe pastor charged after 'prophe...

Zimbabwe pastor charged after 'prophecy' of Mugabe's death

Phillip Patrick Mugadza was detained Monday in the capital, Harare. His lawyer, Gift Mtisi, said Tuesday that he is yet to appear in court.

Chicago, IL

