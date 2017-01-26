Zimbabwe: Opposition Politician Calls...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Politician Calls For Unity to Oust Mugabe

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

ZIMBABWEANS need to unite and remove, through the ballot box, the authoritarian regime which has dominated the local politics since Independence, Peoples Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti has said. Biti made the rallying call in Harare last Thursday at a Southern African Political Economy Series Trust dialogue under the theme 'Zimbabwean Transition: Is 2017 A Decisive Year?' " ... uniting the Gambian style of December 2016 or the Kenyan way of 2002, just to confront and liquidate the dictator and maybe resort to our different agendas after the military regime has been replaced by a people-centred and transformation oriented leadership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,381,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC