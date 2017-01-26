Zimbabwe: Opposition Politician Calls For Unity to Oust Mugabe
ZIMBABWEANS need to unite and remove, through the ballot box, the authoritarian regime which has dominated the local politics since Independence, Peoples Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti has said. Biti made the rallying call in Harare last Thursday at a Southern African Political Economy Series Trust dialogue under the theme 'Zimbabwean Transition: Is 2017 A Decisive Year?' " ... uniting the Gambian style of December 2016 or the Kenyan way of 2002, just to confront and liquidate the dictator and maybe resort to our different agendas after the military regime has been replaced by a people-centred and transformation oriented leadership.
