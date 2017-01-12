Zimbabwe: Opposition Political Parties Squabble Over 2018 Coalition

THAT a coalition of opposition political parties and movements is seen as a formidable force to end President Robert Mugabe's prolonged rule appears to be an open secret for many Zimbabweans pinning their hopes on a political solution to halt socio-economic implosion. The better part of 2016 saw the idea to form a united front to remove Mugabe from power in the 2018 general elections hanging in the balance as opposition parties spent time focussing on serious contestations and jockeying for power before formal negotiations had even begun.

