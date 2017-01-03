Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Tsvangira...

Zimbabwe: Opposition Leader Tsvangirai Courts African Leaders

Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai reportedly held a number of meetings with some of the African leaders who attended the inauguration ceremony of Ghana's new president Nana Akufo Addo over the weekend. The Movement for Democratic Change leader was among several top African politicians invited to the ceremony, where President Robert Mugabe was "conspicuous" by his absence.

Chicago, IL

