Zimbabwe: Obama Extends Sanctions in Hostile Goodbye to Mugabe

OUTGOING US President Barack Obama put beyond any doubt his abhorrence for President Robert Mugabe's leadership style last Friday when his outgoing administrationd extended its sanctions against the Harare regime by another year. Zimbabwe's opposition welcomed the development but a Zanu PF minister scorned the move, describing it as inconsequential from an Obama government nearing its end.

