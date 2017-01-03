Zimbabwe: Nation Continues to Rely On...

Zimbabwe: Nation Continues to Rely On Donor Funds

Zimbabwe this year experienced one of its darkest periods when major referral health centres, Harare and United Bulawayo Hospitals , suspended operations as a result of lack of vital drugs such as pethidine, injectable morphine, fentanyl, adrenaline, metoclopramide, sodium bicarbonate and antibiotics. The country's health sector has not been spared by the economic downturn that has led to an acute cash shortage.

Chicago, IL

