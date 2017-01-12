Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Birthday Bash to B...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Birthday Bash to Be Held in Park Where Rhodes Is Buried

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

President Robert Mugabe is out of Zimbabwe on holiday but his supporters are already planning his 93rd birthday party next month - and it'll be held in the rock-studded national park that British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes is buried in. Fund-raisers under the banner of the 21st February Movement organise the mega-party to mark the ageing president's birthday, changing the venue each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,032 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC