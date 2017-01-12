Zimbabwe: Mugabe's Birthday Bash to Be Held in Park Where Rhodes Is Buried
President Robert Mugabe is out of Zimbabwe on holiday but his supporters are already planning his 93rd birthday party next month - and it'll be held in the rock-studded national park that British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes is buried in. Fund-raisers under the banner of the 21st February Movement organise the mega-party to mark the ageing president's birthday, changing the venue each year.
