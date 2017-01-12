Zimbabwe: Mugabe Spends Big Amid Poverty
OPPOSITION MDC led by Welshman Ncube has demanded that Zanu PF discloses the source of funds used in the purchase of the 365 vehicles for campaigning ahead of next year's harmonised election. Kurauone Chihwayi, MDC national spokesperson, said the fleet raises a stink amid state bankruptcy and suspicion that President Robert Mugabe's party diverted the missing $15 billion diamonds revenue to bankroll the purchase.
