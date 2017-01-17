Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Renting U.S. $500,0...

Zimbabwe: 'Mugabe Renting U.S. $500,000 Dubai Villa'

THE legal dispute over the botched purchase of a US$1,35 million diamond ring between the First Lady Grace Mugabe and Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed, has opened a can of worms amid revelations that the Mugabes are paying up to US$500 000 annually in rentals for an upmarket villa in Emirates Hills, Dubai. The rentals translate to US$42 000 per month, enough to buy two houses in some of Harare's high-density suburbs monthly.




