Zimbabwe: Mugabe Goes On Holiday, Lea...

Zimbabwe: Mugabe Goes On Holiday, Leaves VP Mnangagwa In Charge

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Mugabe left Harare last month for his annual holiday in the Far East, leaving civil servants unpaid ahead of the Christmas holiday and Zimbabweans struggling in bank queues due to cash shortages. Mnangagwa revealed that he had struggled to reach his boss over the hero status of former Mashonaland West provincial governor Peter Chanesta who died earlier this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,845 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,722

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC