Zimbabwe: Mugabe Goes On Holiday, Leaves VP Mnangagwa In Charge
Mugabe left Harare last month for his annual holiday in the Far East, leaving civil servants unpaid ahead of the Christmas holiday and Zimbabweans struggling in bank queues due to cash shortages. Mnangagwa revealed that he had struggled to reach his boss over the hero status of former Mashonaland West provincial governor Peter Chanesta who died earlier this week.
