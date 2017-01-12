Zimbabwe: Mugabe, France to Hold Talks Over 'Diplomatic Tiff'

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is expected to come face-to-face with his French counterpart Francois Hollande in Mali on Saturday to discuss the diplomatic tiff that emerged following anti-Mugabe protests held in some parts of the southern African country last year. Both Hollande and Mugabe were attending the two-day 27th edition of the French Africa-Summit that kicked off on Friday in the Malian capital, Bamako.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.