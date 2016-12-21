Zimbabwe: 'MPs Supporting Bond Notes Law Deserve Killing By Firing Squad'
Firebrand legislator for Glen Norah Webster Maondera has set the cat among the pigeons, insisting fellow MPs who support a proposed law facilitating the use of bond notes in the country deserved killing by a firing squad. Maondera was debating the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill in parliament recently during which fellow party MP Anele Ndebele accused President Robert Mugabe's government of bullying the nation into accept the loathed currency the same way it visited Gukurahundi massacres on people in Matebeleland back in the 1980s.
