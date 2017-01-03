Zimbabwe: Mobile Firm Loses U.S.$6 00...

Zimbabwe: Mobile Firm Loses U.S.$6 000 Cellphones to Blackliksted Teacher

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A Hwedza teacher who allegedly obtained cellphones worth close to $6 000 from Astro Mobile Company despite being blacklisted by the Salary Service Bureau from accessing credit has appeared in court. Ephraim Mavhima , a teacher at St Anne's Goto High School in Hwedza, recently appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa, who remanded him to January 20 on $100 bail.

