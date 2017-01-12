Zimbabwe mobile data tariff hike caus...

Zimbabwe mobile data tariff hike causes outrage

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Harare- President Robert Mugabe's government has been accused of trying to stifle freedom of expression after it ordered mobile phone operators to increase data tariffs by more than 2,500 per cent. According to the new tariffs unveiled by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe , 300 megabytes of data would now cost $10 compared to $1 for 250 megabytes before the increase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,385 • Total comments across all topics: 277,861,443

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC