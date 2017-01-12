Zimbabwe mobile data tariff hike causes outrage
Harare- President Robert Mugabe's government has been accused of trying to stifle freedom of expression after it ordered mobile phone operators to increase data tariffs by more than 2,500 per cent. According to the new tariffs unveiled by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe , 300 megabytes of data would now cost $10 compared to $1 for 250 megabytes before the increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC