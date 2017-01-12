Zimbabwe mobile data tariff hike causes outrage

Harare- President Robert Mugabe's government has been accused of trying to stifle freedom of expression after it ordered mobile phone operators to increase data tariffs by more than 2,500 per cent. According to the new tariffs unveiled by Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe , 300 megabytes of data would now cost $10 compared to $1 for 250 megabytes before the increase.

