Zimbabwe: Mental Hospital Patients Starve

PATIENTS at Ingutsheni Mental Hospital in Bulawayo have been hit by scurvy - a disease common in the 18th century - due to a poor diet as serious cash constraints affect food supplies at the central hospital. Scurvy is a disease caused by constantly eating meals that lack vitamin C. Affected patients develop anaemia, debility, exhaustion, swelling in some parts of the body and sometimes ulceration of the gums as well as loss of teeth.

