Zimbabwe: Malema's 'Grandpa It's Enough' Comments Were 'Spot On' - Opposition
Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema was "spot on" when he called on Zimbabwe's "Grandpa" Robert Mugabe, 92, to step down, former vice president Joice Mujuru's party has reportedly said. According to News Day, the opposition Zimbabwe People First said that Zimbabwean youths had failed the nation and the region by allowing Mugabe to continue clinging on to power.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC