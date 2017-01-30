Zimbabwe: Malema's 'Grandpa It's Enou...

Zimbabwe: Malema's 'Grandpa It's Enough' Comments Were 'Spot On' - Opposition

Economic Freedom Fighter leader Julius Malema was "spot on" when he called on Zimbabwe's "Grandpa" Robert Mugabe, 92, to step down, former vice president Joice Mujuru's party has reportedly said. According to News Day, the opposition Zimbabwe People First said that Zimbabwean youths had failed the nation and the region by allowing Mugabe to continue clinging on to power.

Chicago, IL

