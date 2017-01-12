Zimbabwe: Major Hospitals Left With Two Weeks' Supply of Essential Drugs
THE Zimbabwe Medical association says information from pharmaceutical wholesalers indicates an impending serious shortage of essential drugs due to delayed remittance of international payments by the central bank. According to the association, drugs affected include those for chronic diseases such as diabetes , cancer drugs , psychiatric drugs and theatre drugs .
