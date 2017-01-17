Zimbabwe: Legality of Debt Collectors Challenged
The legality of debt collectors in Zimbabwe is now under the spotlight after a Harare woman approached the High Court seeking an order declaring their operations illegal. It is argued that there is no Act of Parliament that empowers debt collectors to demand payment, to issue threats or summons on behalf of creditors.
