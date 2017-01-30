Zimbabwe: Leadership Wrangles Rock Ruling Party

ZANU PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, has moved to stop the readmission of the suspended Lacoste-linked Masvingo provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira, reminding the renegade that he was still an ordinary card carrying member of the ruling party. The vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa linked group reportedly tried to bring back suspended Chadzamira through the back door over the weekend.

