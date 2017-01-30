Zimbabwe: Leadership Wrangles Rock Ruling Party
ZANU PF secretary for administration, Ignatius Chombo, has moved to stop the readmission of the suspended Lacoste-linked Masvingo provincial chairperson, Ezra Chadzamira, reminding the renegade that he was still an ordinary card carrying member of the ruling party. The vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa linked group reportedly tried to bring back suspended Chadzamira through the back door over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC