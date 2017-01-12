Zimbabwe: Lawyers Tackle First Lady Over Diamond Ring Scandal
LAWYERS representing Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed insist that First Lady Grace Mugabe invaded their client's private property and is now using "rogue elements in the Zimbabwe Republic Police" to shield herself over a US$1,35 million diamond ring scandal. In a letter dated January 11 2017 and addressed to the Police Headquarters legal department, Beatrice Mtetwa poked holes in the court submissions by President Robert Mugabe's wife and the police.
