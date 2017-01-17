Zimbabwe: Is Activist Dzamara Using Missing Brother's Fate to Get Donor Money?

PATSON DZAMARA, brother to Itai who disappeared nearly two years ago, said he is disheartened to hear some people claiming that he is making money out of his brother's fate. Itai was abducted by five unidentified men on the 9th of March 2015 at a barber shop in GlenView suburb after his famous Occupy Africa Unity Square campaign against President Robert Mugabe.

