Zimbabwe: Is Activist Dzamara Using Missing Brother's Fate to Get Donor Money?
PATSON DZAMARA, brother to Itai who disappeared nearly two years ago, said he is disheartened to hear some people claiming that he is making money out of his brother's fate. Itai was abducted by five unidentified men on the 9th of March 2015 at a barber shop in GlenView suburb after his famous Occupy Africa Unity Square campaign against President Robert Mugabe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC