Zimbabwe: In Drought-Hit Zimbabwe, Wo...

Zimbabwe: In Drought-Hit Zimbabwe, Women's 'Second Shift' Burden Grows

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Marwendo - Longer hours of unpaid work to gather scarce water, firewood and food are putting women - and their paid jobs - at risk Even so, Mhlanga, who lives in a remote village in eastern Zimbabwe, managed to smile as she served food to her customers - mostly long-distance truckers traversing the Mutare-Chiredzi highway. She serves food 12 hours a day at her small eatery in the Tanganda business centre - but it wasn't the day job that was overwhelming her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 277,671,736

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC