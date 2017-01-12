Zimbabwe: Imports Ban Useless Without Foreign Currency?
GOVERNMENT's move to restrict imports is helpless to the economy without adequate foreign currency, Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president Busisa Moyo has said. Speaking to journalists in the capital last Wednesday, Moyo said the current liquidity crunch has defeated the purpose of Statutory Instrument 64 which banned the importation of products that are locally manufactured.
