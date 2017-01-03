Zimbabwe: 'I'm the Boss' Coffee Mug F...

Zimbabwe: 'I'm the Boss' Coffee Mug Fury - VP Mnangagwa Speaks Out

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a swipe at individuals within the ruling Zanu-PF party, whom he accused of seeking to cause tension between him and his boss, President Robert Mugabe, reports said on Thursday. This came after Mnangagwa appeared in a picture on social media, in which he held a coffee mug inscribed "I am the boss".

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Gunman
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,392 • Total comments across all topics: 277,638,681

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC