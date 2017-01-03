Zimbabwe: 'I'm the Boss' Coffee Mug Fury - VP Mnangagwa Speaks Out

Zimbabwean Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken a swipe at individuals within the ruling Zanu-PF party, whom he accused of seeking to cause tension between him and his boss, President Robert Mugabe, reports said on Thursday. This came after Mnangagwa appeared in a picture on social media, in which he held a coffee mug inscribed "I am the boss".

