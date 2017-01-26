Zimbabwe: How Do You Know Mugabe's On His Way Home? Because His Road's Being Fixed

Residents of the Zimbabwean capital - parts of which have been recently battered by rains - have remarked upon the speed with which the road leading to Mugabe's Borrowdale mansion is being fixed ahead of the president and first lady Grace Mugabe's scheduled return home on Friday. Heavy rains in the capital dislodged parts of the road surface earlier this week, making the highway the president's limo thrums along at least twice a day uncannily similar in its "pot-holeyness" to some other roads in Harare.

