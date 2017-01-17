Zimbabwe Hindus to celebrate 25th anniversary of majestic Omkar Temple in Harare

Zimbabwe Hindus are planning extensive events to celebrate 25th anniversary of Shree Omkar Mandir in Ridgeview area of Harare on April 15-16 next. These celebrations, being organized by The Hindoo Society Harare , a registered welfare organization whose history goes back to 1916, include performance by renowned Indian musician Anup Jalota, Samastha Bhajan Samelan, ghazal evening, etc.

