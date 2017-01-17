Zimbabwe Hindus to celebrate 25th anniversary of majestic Omkar Temple in Harare
Zimbabwe Hindus are planning extensive events to celebrate 25th anniversary of Shree Omkar Mandir in Ridgeview area of Harare on April 15-16 next. These celebrations, being organized by The Hindoo Society Harare , a registered welfare organization whose history goes back to 1916, include performance by renowned Indian musician Anup Jalota, Samastha Bhajan Samelan, ghazal evening, etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC