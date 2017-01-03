Zimbabwe: Hell Hath No Fury - Stunner's Wife Unloads Him On Social Media

The significant other of Harare hip hop star Desmond Chideme, better known as Stunner, went into a meltdown on social media Thursday, publicly unloading him after discovering he was cheating on her. She explained how she used thousands of dollars of her own hard-earned cash to socially upscale Chideme to the Harare A-lister he now affects to be.

