Zimbabwe: Harare to Service 20 000 Stands
Harare City Council is this year targeting to deliver 20 000 serviced residential stands to people on the housing waiting list in line with provisions of the country's economic blueprint, Zim-Asset. Already, 383 residential stands have been serviced, with 210 of them in Warren Park D measuring 200 square metres each, while 93 are in Westlea, each measuring 690 square metres.
