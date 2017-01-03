Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Ultimatum ...

Zimbabwe: Harare Residents Ultimatum Causes Panic

1 hr ago

HARARE City Council has ordered residents to pay money owed to the local authority within the next 48 hours failing which property would be attached and imprisonment likely in cases where the grabbed assets do not clear the debt. Officials blame a debt that has now reached $550 million due to residents, government departments and businesses defaulting on their bills.

Chicago, IL

