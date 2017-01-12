Zimbabwe: Govt Expects National Railw...

Zimbabwe: Govt Expects National Railways to Improve Carrying Capacity

4 hrs ago

DISCUSSIONS relating to capital raising for the resuscitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe are at an advanced stage with Government expecting the national rail carrier to improve its carrying capacity in the short term. The negotiations for finance for NRZ have been made a top priority given its centrality to Zimbabwe's logistical map.

Chicago, IL

