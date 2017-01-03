Zimbabwe: Govt Approves City's U.S.$105 Million Budget
The standstill budget was pegged at $105,457,120, with residents given a reprieve after the local authority opted not to impose any tariff increases. Approval of the budget early on in the year, might come as surprise to many as the local government ministry is known for delaying its decision on budgets thereby compromising on service delivery.
