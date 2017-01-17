Zimbabwe: Fundraising for Mugabe's Bi...

Zimbabwe: Fundraising for Mugabe's Birthday Celebrations Begins

Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zanu-pf's Matabeleland South Province has started fundraising for the 21st February Movement celebrations slated for next month in the province. This follows the setting up of 10 committees to spearhead preparations for the event set to be held at Matopos National Park.

Chicago, IL

