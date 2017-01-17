Zimbabwe: Fundraising for Mugabe's Birthday Celebrations Begins
Zanu-pf's Matabeleland South Province has started fundraising for the 21st February Movement celebrations slated for next month in the province. This follows the setting up of 10 committees to spearhead preparations for the event set to be held at Matopos National Park.
