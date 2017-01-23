Zimbabwe: Former Education Minister's Son Sues Father, Police Chief
Former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere's son has taken his father alongside police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri and his two junior officers to the High Court, demanding the return of a vehicle allegedly seized from him by the law enforcement agents in 2014. In his summons issued in November last year, Mangwiza accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police of being used by his father to settle personal disputes by falsely accusing him of stealing the vehicle in dispute, a Mazda BT-50.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC