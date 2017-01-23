Zimbabwe: Former Education Minister's...

Zimbabwe: Former Education Minister's Son Sues Father, Police Chief

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere's son has taken his father alongside police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri and his two junior officers to the High Court, demanding the return of a vehicle allegedly seized from him by the law enforcement agents in 2014. In his summons issued in November last year, Mangwiza accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police of being used by his father to settle personal disputes by falsely accusing him of stealing the vehicle in dispute, a Mazda BT-50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,190,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC