Zimbabwe: Former Education Minister's Son Sues Father, Police Chief

Former Education minister Aeneas Chigwedere's son has taken his father alongside police commissioner general Augustine Chihuri and his two junior officers to the High Court, demanding the return of a vehicle allegedly seized from him by the law enforcement agents in 2014. In his summons issued in November last year, Mangwiza accused the Zimbabwe Republic Police of being used by his father to settle personal disputes by falsely accusing him of stealing the vehicle in dispute, a Mazda BT-50.

