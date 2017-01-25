Zimbabwe: Floods to Worsen Nation's Health Woes

FLOODED rivers and homes, collapsing infrastructure, uncollected garbage, rotting vegetables at vegetable markets, clogged storm water drains and traffic jams caused by flooded streets have all become talking points on social media as Zimbabweans try to laugh off their otherwise appalling conditions. The incessant rains, some of the heaviest the country has seen in recent times -- though a welcome relief after two consecutive seasons of erratic rainfall -- have triggered heavy flooding countrywide and has given the largely jobless population something to yap about on social media.

