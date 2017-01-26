Zimbabwe: Floods Hit Harare
When news teams visited other areas located along Crowhill, several people were still to come to terms with what had hit them. Secretary for Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Engineer George Mlilo says over 2 000 houses have been affected in Chitungwiza and Harare due to the floods.
