Zimbabwe: First Lady 'Defies' Court Order
Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly defied a High Court order to return three properties she seized from a Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal. According to News Day, Grace defied the court order and remained in occupation of the three houses in Harare's affluent Avondale suburb.
