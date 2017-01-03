Zimbabwe: First Lady 'Defies' Court O...

Zimbabwe: First Lady 'Defies' Court Order

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly defied a High Court order to return three properties she seized from a Lebanese businessman Jamal Ahmed in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal. According to News Day, Grace defied the court order and remained in occupation of the three houses in Harare's affluent Avondale suburb.

Chicago, IL

