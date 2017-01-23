Zimbabwe: Ethiopian Airlines to Launch Victoria Falls Direct Flights
Ethiopian Airlines will commence direct flights to Victoria Falls by March, following the commissioning of the state-of-the-art Victoria Falls International Airport which can now handle wide-bodied planes. This was revealed at a meeting between Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda and Ethiopian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mustafe Dek Abdisalam last Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC