Zimbabwe Doctors Call for Clean Water...

Zimbabwe Doctors Call for Clean Water to Fight Typhoid Outbreak

Tuesday Read more: Voice of America

In Zimbabwe, doctors and aid organizations have called on the government to improve the country's water and sanitation amid a typhoid outbreak. Authorities have started dismantling vendors' malls as part of efforts to contain the outbreak that has struck more than 200 people in the capital, Harare, killing two, and has been detected in other parts of Zimbabwe.

