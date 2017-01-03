Zimbabwe: Deputy Minister Gandawa Says Arrest 'Unlawful'
HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa yesterday said he was unlawfully arrested, detained and placed on remand on allegations of criminal abuse of office involving the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund . Gandawa gave notice to make a formal application for referral to the Constitutional Court when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.
