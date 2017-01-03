Zimbabwe: Deputy Minister Gandawa Say...

Zimbabwe: Deputy Minister Gandawa Says Arrest 'Unlawful'

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

HIGHER and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Godfrey Gandawa yesterday said he was unlawfully arrested, detained and placed on remand on allegations of criminal abuse of office involving the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund . Gandawa gave notice to make a formal application for referral to the Constitutional Court when he appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,169 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,860

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC