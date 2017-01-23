Zimbabwe: Demonstration Arrests Spark...

Zimbabwe: Demonstration Arrests Spark U.S.$600 000 Lawsuit

1 hr ago

A group of 12 indigenous businesspeople who were rounded up during the violent demonstrations that hit Harare's central business district in August last year have slapped the police with a combined $645 000 suit for unlawful detention and assault. The dozen seven women and five men accuse the police of unlawful detention, assault and various other forms of ill-treatment and violation of human rights.

