Zimbabwe: Delta in Marked Revenue Decline

DELTA Corporation has reported a significant decline in revenue for the quarter and nine months to December 2016, weighed down by depressed aggregate demand and product shortages. Revenue declined 10 percent for the third quarter to December and was lower 9 percent for the nine months period on weak demand and product shortage due to water supply interruptions to two of the group's sorghum beer plants.

