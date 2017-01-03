Zimbabwe: Data Ruling Could Be Attemp...

Zimbabwe: Data Ruling Could Be Attempt to Clamp Down On Social Media

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Zimbabwe's new floor prices for data services could be an attempt to boost state coffers, or government's way of curbing free speech through social media, according to analysts. Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe , which set up floor prices for data services last week, claimed it has done so to ensure consistent and sustainable long-term provision of services to all Zimbabweans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
News Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 4
News Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16) May '16 cyan 1
News Liking Parnell Park (May '08) Apr '16 Jane 40
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,437 • Total comments across all topics: 277,812,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC