Zimbabwe: Data Ruling Could Be Attempt to Clamp Down On Social Media
Zimbabwe's new floor prices for data services could be an attempt to boost state coffers, or government's way of curbing free speech through social media, according to analysts. Zimbabwe's telecoms regulator the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe , which set up floor prices for data services last week, claimed it has done so to ensure consistent and sustainable long-term provision of services to all Zimbabweans.
