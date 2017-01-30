Zimbabwe: Couple in U.S.$255,000 Card Machine Scam
Cleopas Chibhanguza , his wife Rumbidzai and brother-in-law Takunda Muchenje appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa last week. The court heard that Chibhanguza and his wife were employed by Definitive Creations Ltd as supervisors of all branches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
|Zimbabwe declines comment on Mugabe health rumours (Jan '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|4
|Zimbabwe: Famine As El Nino Scorches Farmland (May '16)
|May '16
|cyan
|1
|Liking Parnell Park (May '08)
|Apr '16
|Jane
|40
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC