Zimbabwe: City Mulls Concrete Roads
HARARE is migrating to concrete roads arguing that the traditional asphalt ones are prone to cracks and potholes. The city's road network is in bad shape with potholes making life difficult for motorists.Efforts by council to repair the roads have failed as the potholes emerge soon after maintenance work.
