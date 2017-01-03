Zimbabwe: Camouflage Lands Seven in T...

Zimbabwe: Camouflage Lands Seven in Trouble

Seven people have been arrested in Kadoma after they were found wearing camouflage or regalia resembling military uniforms as the crackdown targeting civilians not taking heed of authorities' call continues. In a statement, chief police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba, said the seven were arrested on New Year's eve.

Chicago, IL

