Zimbabwe: Botched Diamond Ring Deal - I Was Duped, First Lady Claims
Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has denied grabbing five properties belonging to a Lebanese tycoon whom she accuses of duping her in a botched $1.35 million diamond ring deal. A Harare High Court judge Clement Phiri on December 21 issued a provisional order compelling President Robert Mugabe's wife to vacate within 24 hours from three properties that she had allegedly seized following the deal that allegedly went sour.
