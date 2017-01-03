Zimbabwe: Botched Diamond Ring Deal - I Was Duped, First Lady Claims

Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe has denied grabbing five properties belonging to a Lebanese tycoon whom she accuses of duping her in a botched $1.35 million diamond ring deal. A Harare High Court judge Clement Phiri on December 21 issued a provisional order compelling President Robert Mugabe's wife to vacate within 24 hours from three properties that she had allegedly seized following the deal that allegedly went sour.

