Zimbabwe: Bond Notes Protesters Trial Set

Three suspected leaders of activist group # Tajamuka arrested while addressing journalists on bond notes last year will now go on trial next month. Magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa set the trial date for Promise Mukwananzi, 35, and co-accused Mehluli Dube, 35, and Kudakwashe Manjonjo, 23, to February 24. They are being charged with participating in a gathering with the intention to incite public violence and for being a public nuisance.

