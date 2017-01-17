Zimbabwe: Bogus Council Worker Rapes Maid

An armed robber masquerading as a Bulawayo City Council employee raided a house in Luveve suburb and got away with a gun and rounds of ammunition after raping a 16-year-old domestic worker who was at home alone. The incident occurred on Tuesday at around 7pm when the armed robber duped the victim into believing that he wanted to record the water meter reading.

